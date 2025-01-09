Watch the moment a manager was chased away by Primary School pupils in Eldoret and almost lynched for grabbing their school playground (VIDEO).





Friday, January 10, 2025 - A manager at Rai Cement was forced to run for his dear life after he was accosted by pupils at Kimalel Primary School in Eldoret and almost beaten up.

The angry pupils were up in arms after the rogue manager reportedly grabbed the school playground and tilled it.

In the video, the pupils are seen holding protests along a major road while carrying twigs.

Some of the pupils chased after the manager, baying for his blood, prompting him to flee.

Watch the video.

RAI manager chased away by Kimalel Primary school in Kipkaren Estate Eldoret over land grabbing and tilling of their school playground. Alpha Generation 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kBFhsqceWR — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) January 10, 2025

