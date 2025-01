Thursday, January 23, 2025 - A newborn baby has been rescued after she was found dumped in a thicket.

The incident happened in Kinoo and according to reports, passersby spotted the baby crying.

She had been carefully wrapped in a shawl and dumped in the thickets.

The little angel was taken to the hospital for medical checkup as the police search for the mother.

See photos.





















