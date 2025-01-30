More details on Governor SAKAJA’s alleged male lover BRIAN MWENDWA emerge - He is reportedly a form four leaver and a serial con posing as a State House official.





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - A man linked to an affair with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is reportedly a serial con masquerading as a senior government official to defraud his victims.

Reports indicate that the middle-aged man, who is identified as Brian Mwendwa, is a form four leaver despite posing as a highly educated man.

Between 2016 and 2021, he was well-known in Machakos for conning Kamba benga artists.

He then made connections in the political circles and started living large.

He lies that he works at State House to defraud his victims.

Mwendwa came into the limelight after blogger Aoko Otieno revealed that he was having an affair with Sakaja.

