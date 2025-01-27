Man gets a 15-year jail sentence following daughter's death after slapping her for coming home late







Monday, January 27, 2025 - A South African man, Fanie Petros Mtshali, 60, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the tragic m*rder of his 24-year-old daughter following a heated argument.

The incident unfolded in Phola, near eMalahleni (Witbank), on the night of September 10, 2022, when the victim arrived home late, triggering a confrontation with her father.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, the argument escalated when Mtshali slapped his daughter, causing her to fall onto a TV. She later succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Emergency services and police arrived, but the victim was declared de@d shortly thereafter.

Authorities arrested Mtshali the following day, and he was charged with murder. He was denied bail and remained in custody during the legal proceedings. The sentencing, which took place on January 21 at the eMalahleni regional court, was welcomed by acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi.

He expressed that this case serves as a tragic reminder of the harmful effects of domestic violence and stressed the importance of seeking professional help in times of family conflict instead of resorting to violence.