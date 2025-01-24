"If I was a woman, I'd be very depressed about it" Married man says as he questions why women are expected to be subservient despite being capable

Friday, January 24, 2025 - A man has said that he would be depressed if he were a woman who is expected to be servitude despite being more capable, simply because of gender.
He shared the thread after a woman on X lamented that she built her career by not listening to people telling her what to do and now she does not know how to "let a man lead."
The man replied, asking why she needs a man to lead her when
she's educated and capable.
The man then shared that the best thing he did for his life
was to accept that his wife was right most of the time and defer to her.
He then added that if he were a woman, he would be depressed
due to the expectation that women should live a life of servitude to men
because of their gender.
He also added that he will never understand the women who
want to be led.
