"If I was a woman, I'd be very depressed about it" Married man says as he questions why women are expected to be subservient despite being capable







Friday, January 24, 2025 - A man has said that he would be depressed if he were a woman who is expected to be servitude despite being more capable, simply because of gender.

He shared the thread after a woman on X lamented that she built her career by not listening to people telling her what to do and now she does not know how to "let a man lead."







The man replied, asking why she needs a man to lead her when she's educated and capable.

The man then shared that the best thing he did for his life was to accept that his wife was right most of the time and defer to her.

He then added that if he were a woman, he would be depressed due to the expectation that women should live a life of servitude to men because of their gender.

He also added that he will never understand the women who want to be led.

