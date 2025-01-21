KIONI now reveals why UHURU incited Gen Zs, including his own daughter NGINA, to keep fighting RUTO and his Gov’t.









Tuesday, January 21, 2025 – The impromptu meeting between President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, at the residence of the former President late last year didn’t yield much.

This is according to Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, who indicated that nothing major was discussed contrary to the perception of most Kenyans.

It was believed, at the time, that Uhuru and Ruto agreed on a possible coalition, which was hinted at by Ruto onboarding some of the former president's allies into government.

However, it has emerged that nothing of the sort was agreed upon.

According to Kioni, there was no agreement between Uhuru and Ruto to help the latter secure re-election in the 2027 General Election.

He noted that the retired president still values the nation and that he wishes Kenyans well, and would not give that up to support Ruto.

“He wants a government that leads the country well, calm, and successful," Kioni stated.

Kioni stated that Uhuru's recent call for Gen Z to continue defending their rights demonstrates the former president's commitment to fulfilling his promises to Kenyans.

Uhuru’s sentiments sent mixed signals, indicating there was nothing of substance he discussed with Ruto in December.

