I will not abandon my development agenda to play populist politics with WAMITEGO (GACHAGUA) and bhang smokers – RUTO declares.









Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - President William Ruto has stated that he would not abandon his development agenda to engage in populist politics with his former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, whom he referred to as 'Wamitego'

Speaking on Monday during his second day of a working tour in Western Kenya, President William Ruto stated that he was determined to steer the country onto a development trajectory, despite advice from even his close allies to abandon unpopular projects opposed by the majority of Kenyans.

“I’m not scared of those with traps and bhang smokers who could not beat me in 2022. This country has plans but lacks leaders to implement them. I will do that," he said

While in Kakamega, the President stated that both the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja manifestos prioritized the housing plan, adding that those opposing it were being insincere.

“I’ve been in this politics for long. Let those who joined the other day be excited about it........Do you think the trappers and bhang smokers can defeat me?” said Ruto.

