It’s over for septic killer SARAH KOHEN WAIRIMU as overwhelming evidence shows that she murdered her late mzungu husband - Fear Kikuyu women.





Friday, January 24, 2025 - The Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP) has directed Sarah Kohen Wairimu be charged with murder.

1. The Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP) directed Sarah Kohen Wairimu be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with 204 of the Penal Code.

2. This is after overwhelming evidence show Ms. Wairimu murdered her husband namely Tob Chichou Cohen on the night of 19th and 20th July 2019 at Lower Kabete Area, within Nairobi County.

3. Ms. Wairimu’s impending arraignment following her arrest on 23rd January 2025 comes after the DPP received new material in relation to Mr. Cohen’s death from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

4. Consequently, the DPP made an application for the termination of an inquest into the murder, which was granted.

Upon independent and thorough review of the new material, the DPP is satisfied that Ms. Wairimu was involved in the death of Tob Cohen.

5. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions remains committed to executing its mandate as per the rule of law, with due regard to public interest, administration of justice, and prevention of abuse of legal process

The Kenyan DAILY POST.