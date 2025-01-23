It’s over for septic killer SARAH KOHEN WAIRIMU as overwhelming evidence shows that she murdered her late mzungu husband - Fear Kikuyu women.

Friday, January 24, 2025 - The Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP) has directed Sarah Kohen Wairimu be charged with murder.
Read the press release.
1. The Director of Public
Prosecutions, (DPP) directed Sarah Kohen Wairimu be charged with murder
contrary to Section 203 as read with 204 of the Penal Code.
2. This is after overwhelming evidence show Ms.
Wairimu murdered her husband namely Tob Chichou Cohen on the night of 19th and
20th July 2019 at Lower Kabete Area, within Nairobi County.
3. Ms. Wairimu’s impending
arraignment following her arrest on 23rd January 2025 comes after the DPP
received new material in relation to Mr. Cohen’s death from the Directorate of
Criminal Investigations (DCI).
4. Consequently, the DPP
made an application for the termination of an inquest into the murder, which
was granted.
Upon independent and
thorough review of the new material, the DPP is satisfied that Ms. Wairimu was
involved in the death of Tob Cohen.
5. The Office of the
Director of Public Prosecutions remains committed to executing its mandate as
per the rule of law, with due regard to public interest, administration of
justice, and prevention of abuse of legal process
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments