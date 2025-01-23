Influencer, 45, dies while getting back tattoo







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - An influencer has d! ed in the middle of a procedure to receive a back tattoo.

Ricardo Godoi, a Brazilian car influencer, was given general anaesthesia before the procedure and he did not survive it.

The news was announced on his Instagram account on Monday, January 20.

“Today we say goodbye to Ricardo Godoi, an incredible person who left his mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him,” the post, translated from Portuguese, read.

“His joy, generosity and light will remain present in our memories and in every story he helped to build. May he rest in peace.”

The influencer had reportedly hired a tattoo studio to give him a full back tattoo, which they opted to do by putting him under general anaesthesia in a hospital in the Santa Catarina state of Brazil.

Hours before his death, Godoi informed his followers of the procedure and promised to check back in with them once it was over.

However, he ended up going into cardiac arrest and died at 12 p.m. on Monday, according to the Instagram post.

According to a statement shared with The Daily Mail by the tattoo studio owner, Godoi died “at the beginning of the sedation and intubation.”

“That occurred before they even started tattooing him,” the owner said, adding that Godoi was a “great friend.” “He was quickly checked and a cardiologist was called in to try to revive him, unfortunately without success.”

Police are reportedly investigating Godoi’s death.

The influencer was known for his content about luxury cars, which sometimes involved his wife, Rafaela Gastaldi. He was also the CEO of his own business, Godoi Premium Group.

Godoi’s death comes as more people opt to receive general anaesthetic before getting tattoos.

“Anesthesia is really a lot more complicated than just flipping a switch like turning off a light,” Dr. John Baer an anesthesiologist and chair of anesthesia at Swedish Medical Center in Colorado said in a recent interview with Scripps News.

“But those who have the money, the fame, they will find the places they can get this safely done, but still there’s always that inherent risk.

“Back in the 1940s it was about 1 in 1,000 people would d!e from anaesthesia,” he explained. "Now that number is closer to 1 in 100,000.”