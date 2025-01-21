SALAYSA tells RUTO to his face why he could be a one-term President despite chest-thumping









Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, has warned President William Ruto that he risks being a one-term president if he fails to address pressing issues such as the high cost of living, excessive taxation, and the Social Health Authority (SHA) initiative.

Speaking during the launch of the first-ever bonus payments to sugarcane farmers in Mumias, Kakamega County, Salasya accused the president’s advisors of withholding the truth about the state of the nation.

"Mr. President, I want you to take me as your advisor and pay me because your people don’t tell you the truth.

"They say SHA is working, but it’s not," he said.

Salasya criticized the heavy deductions on Kenyans' pay slips and called for immediate intervention.

He urged the government to prioritize the needs of citizens, suggesting that doing so could secure President Ruto’s re-election bid.

'If you do that, I will support you,' he added."

The event, attended by farmers and local leaders, was seen as a key step in the government’s efforts to revive the struggling sugar industry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.