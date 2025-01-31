I am not a Flower Girl, let’s respect one another – CS WAHOME tells GACHAGUA





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come under fire from Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome for calling her merely a flower girl in the ministry.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the South B modern market, Wahome said while it is his job to criticize the government, Gachagua and all the other critics must do so with respect and decorum.

She went on to say that the Cabinet is composed of both men and women and that referring to them as flower girls is demeaning to all men who sit in the Cabinet.

The Cabinet Secretary reiterated that she has no problem with the former DP.

“The work of a Cabinet Secretary is not politics but I urge those in the opposition, to criticize the government but remember we have male and female CSs.

"A name like Flower Girls is not a good name. Let's respect one another.

"I have no problem with the former Deputy President and I respect him,” Wahome said.

She was responding to Gachagua, who, during the launch of the DAP-K party headquarters on Monday, alleged that he was the only one who could stand up to President William Ruto and call him out when he was wrong in Cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.