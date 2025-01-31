Join GACHAGUA and KALONZO! – KINDIKI tells state officers criticizing RUTO’s regime like CS MUTURI

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki has told state officers criticizing President William Ruto to resign and join the opposition, led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Speaking
at a consultative forum with leaders and stakeholders from Tharaka Nithi County
in his Karen home, Nairobi, Kindiki appeared to caution such leaders who are
still working under the Kenya Kwanza regime.
He
said a Cabinet secretary cannot serve in President William Ruto's government
while simultaneously criticizing it.
"You
cannot be a deputy president or a minister (Cabinet Secretary) flying a flag
and sabotaging the same administration you are serving. It is not
possible," Kindiki said.
He
also urged government leaders from Embu County to refrain from inciting people
to disrupt the economy.
"Kondele used to be the most volatile political town and area in Kenya, where people were burning each other's properties and disrupting transport.
"Today the headquarters
is in Embu. What kind of leader are you? You can say the same things you want
to say but don't disrupt the economy," Kindiki added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments