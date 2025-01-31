Every MP and Senator from Mt Kenya who voted for my impeachment must be ready to go home in 2027 – GACHAGUA declares.





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent a warning to Members of Parliament and Senators who supported his impeachment last year.

Gachagua was impeached by 281 MPs who said he wasn’t fit to be the country’s second in command.

He was subsequently impeached by 47 Senators, who termed him as a tribalist and incompetent.

However, Gachagua, while meeting several leaders at his Wamunyoro home on Thursday, urged Mt. Kenya MPs and Senators who backed his impeachment to prepare to be sent home.

“Those who do not listen to the ground" will be defeated in 2027.

" But they still have time to change and stand with the people so that history does not judge them harshly," Gachagua said during the meeting.

