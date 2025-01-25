How a Kenyan man conned a Nigerian businessman Ksh 12.5 million in fake private jet deal.

Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Detectives from DCI Headquarters have arrested Stephen Mugambi Colbert, who earlier this month, along with others yet to be arrested, conspired to defraud a Nigerian national of a sum of 150 million Naira (Ksh 12.5 million)
While presenting
themselves as genuine businessmen, Mugambi and accomplices approached the
victim, pretending they were in a position to hire a private jet to
transport unspecified investment funds from Kenya to Nigeria, a fact they knew
to be false.
Unbeknownst of the foul
play, the victim made the payment amounting to 150 million naira ( Ksh 12.5
million), only to realize later that he
had been played when he could no longer reach Stephen or his cabal of friends
in crime.
Having burnt his fingers,
the foreign national approached the DCI seeking help where a manhunt for
the snake oil merchants was launched leading to the arrest of Mugambi.
Whereas his accomplices
narrowly escaped the dragnet, it is just a matter of time before they are
smoked out of their hideout and brought to book.
The DCI strongly warns
that no efforts will be spared in dealing with such fraudsters.
Further, members of the public are cautioned to do their due diligence in establishing the credibility of such businesses to avoid losing their hard-earned money.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
