How a Kenyan man conned a Nigerian businessman Ksh 12.5 million in fake private jet deal.





Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Detectives from DCI Headquarters have arrested Stephen Mugambi Colbert, who earlier this month, along with others yet to be arrested, conspired to defraud a Nigerian national of a sum of 150 million Naira (Ksh 12.5 million)

While presenting themselves as genuine businessmen, Mugambi and accomplices approached the victim, pretending they were in a position to hire a private jet to transport unspecified investment funds from Kenya to Nigeria, a fact they knew to be false.

Unbeknownst of the foul play, the victim made the payment amounting to 150 million naira ( Ksh 12.5 million), only to realize later that he had been played when he could no longer reach Stephen or his cabal of friends in crime.

Having burnt his fingers, the foreign national approached the DCI seeking help where a manhunt for the snake oil merchants was launched leading to the arrest of Mugambi.

Whereas his accomplices narrowly escaped the dragnet, it is just a matter of time before they are smoked out of their hideout and brought to book.

The DCI strongly warns that no efforts will be spared in dealing with such fraudsters.

Further, members of the public are cautioned to do their due diligence in establishing the credibility of such businesses to avoid losing their hard-earned money.





