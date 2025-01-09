Detectives arrest members of the infamous Panga Boys criminal group and recover crude weapons - They have been reigning terror on Mombasa residents (PHOTOs).





Friday, January 10, 2025 - Three members of the infamous Mombasa Panga Boys who have been reigning terror on locals around the County have been rounded up in a security sweep conducted by DCI Headquarters hawkshaws.

Armed with crude weapons including daggers and machetes, the gang operates with impunity mostly within Kiembeni and Kadzandani areas, staging robberies at business premises and muggings on lone pedestrians.

In a bid to face out the gang and put its members where they belong, Coast region detectives joined the Headquarters squad in the day-long intelligence-led operation, culminating in the arrest of Shaban Munga Ali, 26, Sande Kalama Kitsao, 24, and Shebani Charo Kalume, 34.

The first two suspects ( Munga and Kalama) were nabbed at Mwatamba 2 stage in Kiembeni while Charo Kalume was arrested within Kadzandani while in possession of a knife and two face masks.

They are being interrogated ahead of their arraignment even as the operation continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.