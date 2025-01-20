CS KABOGO’s side chick ANITA WANGARE MUCHAI unmasked after he threatened to shut down social media - They have a kid together (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and The Digital Economy William Kabogo has faced the wrath of online users for threatening to shut down social media after they delved into his private life and exposed his side chick.

Word has it that Kabogo has a side chick named Anita Wangare Muchai, with whom they share a daughter.

The daughter is a carbon copy of the Cabinet Secretary.

Kabogo’s side chick was once unmasked by Robert Alai in 2013.

The tweet has resurfaced after the newly appointed CS threatened to shut down social media.

Anita has since locked her Facebook account after her affair with Kabogo was exposed to the public.

She had put a cover photo of herself having a good time with Kabogo on her Facebook account and even changed her name to Wangari Kabogo.

Kabogo’s appetite for women is well-known despite being married.

Meet his side chick.

















