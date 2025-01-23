AXEL RUDAKUBANA, 18, faces life in jail for murdering three girls at TAYLOR SWIFT dance class







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Southport murderer, Axel Rudakubana will today receive a life sentence for the killings of three girls and attempts to murder 10 more people.

Rudakubana, 18, stabbed and killed the girls, aged between six and nine, with a 20cm-long kitchen knife as he ambushed a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside.

Wearing a surgical face mask while armed with the blade, he travelled five miles from his family home to the studio where he carried out the attack.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, all died and eight more children aged between seven and 13 suffered knife wounds, as did dance teacher Leanne Lucas while trying to protect the children.

The teenager pleaded guilty to the murder of the three children as well as the attempted murders of eight others.





He also admitted to the production of a biological toxin and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife.

One parent of a child who survived the attack called for him to face a whole-life tariff, saying: “Why should he be spared a whole-life tariff when he hasn’t spared a thought for any of the victims’ families? Life should mean life.”

The teen, who was not an illegal immigrant but was born in Cardiff to Christian parents who came legitimately to Britain from Rwanda

Earlier this week, Sir Keir Starmer announced a public inquiry into the horror - and said failings by the state 'leap off the page'.

Back at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday morning, he is set to be sentenced for a total of 16 charges.