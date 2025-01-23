AXEL RUDAKUBANA, 18, faces life in jail for murdering three girls at TAYLOR SWIFT dance class

Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Southport murderer, Axel Rudakubana will today receive a life sentence for the killings of three girls and attempts to murder 10 more people.
Rudakubana, 18, stabbed and killed the girls, aged between
six and nine, with a 20cm-long kitchen knife as he ambushed a Taylor
Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside.
Wearing a surgical face mask while armed with the blade,
he travelled five miles from his family home to the studio where
he carried out the attack.
Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da
Silva Aguiar, nine, all died and eight more children aged between seven and 13
suffered knife wounds, as did dance teacher Leanne Lucas while trying to
protect the children.
The teenager pleaded guilty to the murder of the three children as well as the attempted murders of eight others.
He also admitted to the production of a biological toxin and
possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or
preparing to commit an act of terrorism. He also pleaded guilty to possession
of a knife.
One parent of a child who survived the attack called for him
to face a whole-life tariff, saying: “Why should he be spared a whole-life
tariff when he hasn’t spared a thought for any of the victims’ families? Life
should mean life.”
The teen, who was not an illegal immigrant but was born in
Cardiff to Christian parents who came legitimately to Britain from Rwanda
Earlier this week, Sir Keir Starmer announced a public
inquiry into the horror - and said failings by the state 'leap off the page'.
Back at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday morning, he is set
to be sentenced for a total of 16 charges.
