19 killed as gunmen attack Chad presidential complex

Thursday, January 09, 2025 - At least 19 people have been killed after gunmen launched an attack on Chad’s presidential complex on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
An armed commando unit reportedly shot inside the
presidential building around 7:45pm.
Abderaman Koulamallah, government spokesman and foreign
minister, said the de@d include 18 of the assailants and one security agent.
“There were 18 de@d and six injured among the 24-strong
commando unit that launched the assault, and we suffered one de@th and three
injured, one of them seriously,” he said.
Koulamallah, who had a gun on his belt and was surrounded by
soldiers, said “the situation is completely under control. The destabilisation
attempt was put down”.
He said the attackers were suspected Boko Haram members but
later said they were “probably not” terrorists.
He described them as drunken “Pieds Nickeles” — a reference
to a French comic featuring hapless criminals.
Koulamallah said the armed assailants confronted four guards
before entering the presidential complex, where they were “easily overpowered”,
adding that the surviving attackers were “completely drugged”.
Chad is under military rule and faces regular attacks by
Boko Haram, especially in the western Lake Chad region.
The country recently ended a military agreement with former
colonial power France.
