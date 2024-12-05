Uproar as Governor SAKAJA announces plans to ‘sell’ Uhuru Park and Central Park to private investors – Look!





Friday, December 6, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and his Cabinet have approved the plan to rent and lease open green spaces at Uhuru and Central Parks to private investors.

According to Nairobi County, the move seeks to promote sustainable revenue generation while ensuring environmental preservation and public access.

"The new resolutions include leasing and renting designated spaces within the parks to attract private investment and improve facilities for park users," Governor Sakaja said on Tuesday, December 3.

"This will help establish sustainable income streams to fund park maintenance and development. It will also enhance public amenities by introducing recreational facilities, eateries, and event spaces for public enjoyment," he added.

Minutes from the Cabinet meeting indicate that the County expects to generate revenue, enhance public amenities, and promote Public-Private Partnerships by leasing the spaces.

Additionally, the Cabinet noted that the new initiative will ensure environmental sustainability and maintain public access whilst maximizing space utilization.

According to the Cabinet, expected benefits include improved facilities and experiences for park visitors and economic growth through job creation private sector participation, and transparent management of public resources.

However, the move has not gone down well with most Nairobians who said the move might lead to the grabbing of Uhuru and Central Parks.

