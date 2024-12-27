South African woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend on Christmas day after she told him she was assaulted







Friday, December 27, 2024 - A 26-year-old woman has allegedly been murdered by her boyfriend in Port Shepstone, South Africa.

The incident occurred on Christmas morning, Dec. 25 2024.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after she told him she had been raped.

The man who has since been arrested, allegedly called the woman's mother around 8am to say they had a fight which escalated into ‘assault.’

When her family rushed to his home, she was found partially naked on a mattress, with open wounds on her head.

The boyfriend allegedly told the mother the victim had said she was raped the day before but he was angered when her friends couldn't corroborate the story.