See how KALONZO reacted after GACHAGUA hinted at joining Azimio to send RUTO home in 2027





Friday, December 20, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has welcomed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua into his fold ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua had hinted at joining Kalonzo and his team to give President William Ruto a run for his money in the next elections.

Speaking after attending a burial ceremony in Embu, the Azimio principals led by Kalonzo, DAP Kenya’s Eugene Wamalwa, and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, stated that the former DP was welcome to join the opposition leaders.

Kalonzo exuded confidence in the coalition’s progress, noting that Azimio would continue with its Opposition functions uninterrupted despite the new government appointments.

“Either in government or in opposition, as we almost begin January, we want to tell those who joined the government to go alone, but the coalition would continue to operate. We must have a new coalition," said Kalonzo.

Wamalwa echoed Kalonzo's sentiments and expressed his approval of a colation with Gachagua, urging Kenyans to support the movement.

“We heard that the former DP said that he was ready to join hands with Kalonzo and Wamalwa, do you agree that Gachagua should join us?” Wamalwa queried the audience.

The Kenyan DAILY POST