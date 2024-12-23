“I met him on Thursday and he looked disturbed,” - Man narrates his encounter with NOBERT MATARA who murdered his Kenyan gilrlfriend in the U.S. and dismembered her body.





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - A Kenyan man living in the U.S. has narrated his encounter with Nobert Matara, who was arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend and dismembering her body.

He reportedly met Matara on Thursday, just days before his arrest, and noted that he appeared disturbed.

“I met the monster on Thursday and for sure he looked like he had done something,” he wrote on Facebook.

He further revealed that Matara had been threatening his girlfriend before killing her.

Matara also has a criminal history of preying on ‘small girls’

His girlfriend’s dismembered body was found in his car after she was reported missing.

Matara’s girlfriend was described as a wonderful young lady and very respectful.





