Nowhere to hide as the Catholic Church also condemns RUTO over abductions of the youth and calls for their immediate release





Thursday, December 26, 2024 – The Catholic Church has also condemned the government of President William Ruto over the recent spate of abductions of innocent youth.

Through Mombasa Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva, the church appealed to the Kenya Kwanza administration to intervene and release the youthful Kenyans abducted over photos involving Ruto

Speaking yesterday, the clergy criticized the recent abductions, saying it was unfair for anyone to be arrested or abducted for sharing a dissenting opinion with the government.

While characterizing the kidnappings as a primitive phenomenon, the man of the cloth pointed out that the move robs the youth’s confidence in the government.

“Abduction ama watu kuzolewa au watu kushikwa kwa sababu ya msimamo fulani au kujieleza kwa uwazi umepitwa na wakati kwa sababu wakati wa ukoloni haya ndio yalikua yanatokea.

"Tunamsihi raisi kama anajua wanaohusika, it is bringing us back many years before independence na haya hayata tusaidia ata kulenga confidence ya vijana wetu wa kesho.

"Njia nzuri ni kuita mtu, kumwonya na kushauri. Itahesaibika kama njia moja ya kutia watu hofu,” he said.

The bishop’s comments coincide with mounting worries over the kidnappings of Billy Mwangi and Peter Muteti after they posted controversial pictures of President Ruto on social media.

Witnesses said that four armed men in police uniform loaded Muteti into a car and drove him off to an unidentified location.

Since then, his family has informed the police about the situation and demanded that their missing kin be found immediately.

Leaders and other quarters on social media have also urged the government to step in and guarantee the release of the detained young men.

