No more lies as High Court Judge LAWRENCE MUGAMBI orders MBADI to disclose all foreign debts and contracts in the next 45 days or else…

Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has been directed to disclose Kenya's foreign debts, bonds, and contracts signed on behalf of the country within 45 days.
In a ruling by High Court Judge
Lawrence Mugambi, Mbadi, and the Attorney General were directed to provide the
information and explanation concerning how the funds raised from
the sovereign bonds were or have been spent.
The judge was ruling over the
case petitioned by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), and Wanjiru
Gikonyo filed 2022 when the petitioners sued the government after it failed to
provide the information.
"The court has now ordered
the State to provide, within 45 days: details of all debt agreements made on
behalf of Kenya, information on sovereign bonds and breakdown of expenditure of
all borrowed funds," read a part of Mugambi's ruling.
CS Mbadi and the AG are expected
to relay the information on public debt and Treasury bonds to the
KHRC.
Mugambi termed the refusal by
the state to supply the information sought as a violation of the right of
access to information and the principle of openness and accountability in
financial matters.
If Mbadi and the AG fail to
provide the information then they will have violated the principles of openness
and financial accountability in matters of public finance, Mugambi
ruled.
In February 2022, the KHCR and
Wanjiru Gikonyo wrote to the government in a letter addressed to the Treasury
Ministry seeking clarification and information on the list of Kenya's sovereign
bondholders, including beneficial ownership information of the issuing companies,
among other issues.
The state failed to provide the
information, urging that it was already available in the state's annual budget
policy, which is available in the public domain.
