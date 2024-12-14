No more lies as High Court Judge LAWRENCE MUGAMBI orders MBADI to disclose all foreign debts and contracts in the next 45 days or else…





Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has been directed to disclose Kenya's foreign debts, bonds, and contracts signed on behalf of the country within 45 days.

In a ruling by High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi, Mbadi, and the Attorney General were directed to provide the information and explanation concerning how the funds raised from the sovereign bonds were or have been spent.

The judge was ruling over the case petitioned by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), and Wanjiru Gikonyo filed 2022 when the petitioners sued the government after it failed to provide the information.

"The court has now ordered the State to provide, within 45 days: details of all debt agreements made on behalf of Kenya, information on sovereign bonds and breakdown of expenditure of all borrowed funds," read a part of Mugambi's ruling.

CS Mbadi and the AG are expected to relay the information on public debt and Treasury bonds to the KHRC.

Mugambi termed the refusal by the state to supply the information sought as a violation of the right of access to information and the principle of openness and accountability in financial matters.

If Mbadi and the AG fail to provide the information then they will have violated the principles of openness and financial accountability in matters of public finance, Mugambi ruled.

In February 2022, the KHCR and Wanjiru Gikonyo wrote to the government in a letter addressed to the Treasury Ministry seeking clarification and information on the list of Kenya's sovereign bondholders, including beneficial ownership information of the issuing companies, among other issues.

The state failed to provide the information, urging that it was already available in the state's annual budget policy, which is available in the public domain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST