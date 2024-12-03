Don’t vomit on Kenyans – ODM MP warns RAILA’s ‘experts’ JUNET and JOHO for being arrogant after joining RUTO’s Gov’t

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has warned his colleagues in the opposition against exuding arrogance while addressing Kenyans in public.
In a statement yesterday, Amisi
told the leaders that they may be reaping from the government but the sweat of
opposition supporters goes beyond their political lives.
According to Amisi, Opposition
leaders can put across their views without abusing the public.
"I'm warning my colleagues
from Opposition to stop exuding grandiose and arrogance while addressing
Kenyans in public.”
“You may be reaping big from the
government as an individual, but remember, the decades-long of blood and sweat
opposition supporters have endured goes beyond your life in politics.”
"You can put your point
forward without abusing the very citizens from whom you draw your legitimacy.”
“You make our political wing
look bad and, by extension, valueless to any political cause in the future. Please
be guided," Amisi remarked.
His remarks follow claims by
Raila Odinga’s ally Junet Mohamed, who stated that the government is struggling to
deliver services to the people due to obstacles created by certain individuals.
As a result, Junet asked
President William Ruto to stop consulting Kenyans if he wanted to do something
good for them.
At the same event, Mining
Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho also arrogantly told off Kenyans criticizing
Ruto’s government, vowing to deal firmly with them.
