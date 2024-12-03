Don’t vomit on Kenyans – ODM MP warns RAILA’s ‘experts’ JUNET and JOHO for being arrogant after joining RUTO’s Gov’t





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has warned his colleagues in the opposition against exuding arrogance while addressing Kenyans in public.

In a statement yesterday, Amisi told the leaders that they may be reaping from the government but the sweat of opposition supporters goes beyond their political lives.

According to Amisi, Opposition leaders can put across their views without abusing the public.

"I'm warning my colleagues from Opposition to stop exuding grandiose and arrogance while addressing Kenyans in public.”

“You may be reaping big from the government as an individual, but remember, the decades-long of blood and sweat opposition supporters have endured goes beyond your life in politics.”

"You can put your point forward without abusing the very citizens from whom you draw your legitimacy.”

“You make our political wing look bad and, by extension, valueless to any political cause in the future. Please be guided," Amisi remarked.

His remarks follow claims by Raila Odinga’s ally Junet Mohamed, who stated that the government is struggling to deliver services to the people due to obstacles created by certain individuals.

As a result, Junet asked President William Ruto to stop consulting Kenyans if he wanted to do something good for them.

At the same event, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho also arrogantly told off Kenyans criticizing Ruto’s government, vowing to deal firmly with them.

