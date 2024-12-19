‘I joke less’ - PUTIN reveals how Ukraine war has changed his personality

Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Russia’s decision to launch what Putin calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine should have come earlier than 2022 and the war has made him smile less, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during an end-of-year speech in Moscow.
“We should have prepared
systematically for it,” he said of the war.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February
2022, leading to the continuing war, which has lasted for almost 3 years, far
longer than Russian officials had initially expected.
Putin also said that the conflict has changed him. “I joke
less and almost stopped laughing,” he added.
Speaking about outgoing US President Joe Biden’s decision to
pardon his son Hunter, Putin said it showed that Biden is more human than the
politician.
“As for Biden, he’s a politician, and it’s always important
which side prevails: political or human,” he said. “It turned out that there
was more human in Biden. I wouldn’t condemn him for this.”
Hunter Biden was prosecuted for tax offences and charges
related to the possession of a firearm.
