Cry for justice as SAMUEL MUCHEMI dies inside a police cell under mysterious circumstances after being arrested for drunk driving





Wednesday, June 18, 2024 - Disturbing reports have emerged in Kiambu County Muchatha village regarding the death of a detainee, Samuel Muchemi, who was arrested on December 12th by the area chief and his police officers for drunk driving.

According to police, the cause of death was suicide, but the post-mortem suggests otherwise.



The deceased was found at the City Mortuary as a John Doe.



The story circulating is that Muchemi, after visiting a friend in the area, was arrested by the sub-chief and charged with being drunk.



The following day, he was found dead, allegedly having hanged himself using his shirt in his cell but discrepancies in the story, such as the fact that Muchemi was tall enough to reach the door grills and the lack of intervention from an injured inmate, have raised doubts.



The matter is still under investigation.









