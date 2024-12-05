Actress SARAH HASSAN’s hyped marriage with MARTIN NDALE ends in tears as he quietly files for divorce





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Former Tahidi High actress Sarah Hassan and her husband, Martin Dale, are reportedly ending their marriage after seven years.

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017, have long maintained a private approach to their relationship, keeping details of their personal lives out of the public eye.

Sources close to the pair indicate that Sarah and Martin have been living apart for some time and are now in the process of finalizing their divorce.

The reasons for their separation remain unclear, but insiders suggest the two are addressing the matter with dignity and mutual respect.

Sarah celebrated for her grace and professionalism, has consistently drawn a line between her private life and her career, making the news of her separation unexpected for fans.

Martin Dale, known for his reserved demeanor, has also refrained from commenting publicly, staying true to their shared preference for discretion.

Speaking in a past interview, Sarah Hassan revealed that she met Dale in a gym in Westlands and started dating.





