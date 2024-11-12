Watch the moment Nyeri Town MP DUNCAN MATHENGE was chased away by his constituents for supporting GACHAGUA’s impeachment (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Duncan Mathenge was heckled and chased away while trying to address his constituents on Monday, November 11.

Mathenge had visited Nyeri Town Downstage to sympathize with matatu operators being relocated to a different terminus, a move that could negatively impact the transport sector in Nyeri CBD.

Matatus are set to move to the new bus terminus at Asian Quarters from Monday, with Mathenge making his way to the 'ground' to show his support to operators.

However, the lawmaker was met with hostility from residents who completely quelled his attempts to address them.

Irate residents, who also included matatu operators, resorted to chants against Mathenge, with some labeling him a traitor for backing the impeachment motion against Rigathi Gachagua.

He was left speechless as residents heckled him, prompting him to cut short his speech.

Mathenge was among the 244 Members of Parliament who voted in favor of the motion to oust Gachagua as Kenya's Deputy President.

The move was risky for Mathenge as he hails from Nyeri County, Gachagua's political stronghold.

The Moment Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge Was Chased Away By His Constituents For Backing Impeachment Motion Against Gachagua pic.twitter.com/7CSHJHDN65 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 12, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.