See the lethal gun that cops recovered after raiding the home of ROBERT WAKOLO, the main suspect in the murder of Wells Fargo Boss WILLIS AYIEKO, in May this year (PHOTOs).





Monday, November 4, 2024 - It is now emerging that police had raided the home of Robert Wakolo, the main suspect in the murder of Wells Fargo Manager Willis Ayieko, in May this year after getting intelligence reports.

After raiding the house, police discovered an AK47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62*39mm ammunition.

The gun is suspected to have been stolen from a police officer in Uganda.

The suspect managed to escape during the raid.

Robert was gunned down over the weekend after police smoked him out of his hiding.

He was hiding in a guest house after he got wind that police were hunting him down for masterminding the brutal murder of Wells Fargo Manager Willis Ayieko.

Below are photos of the gun that was recovered from his house in May this year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.