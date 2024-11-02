RUTO on the verge of extending his term limit – See how many Kenyans now support Senator CHERARGEI’s controversial bill





Saturday, November 2, 2024 – President William Ruto may be on the verge of achieving his mission of extending his presidential term limit.

This is after it emerged that most Kenyans support the idea fronted by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

Speaking on the issue, Cherargei alleged that the Senate has received over 500,000 emails, of which 60% of Kenyans support his Bill to extend President William Ruto's Term from 5 to 7 years.

According to him, only 40% of Kenyans rejected the Bill.

The Senator made the revelation during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, during which he revealed that Gen Zs have been buzzing his phone with phone calls and messages about the Bill.

"As of now, 60% of Kenyans are supporting my Bill, 40% are opposing it," Cherargei alleged.

During his contribution, the senator further alleged that his privacy was breached while commenting on the data privacy issue during the Parliamentary session.

"I have been a victim of a data privacy breach for the past week. My phone has been ringing, and I have received insults. I have received praises," the senator alleged.

"My phone has over 12,000 messages, I have close to 20,000 WhatsApp messages, very many phone calls."

The Constitutional Amendment Bill fronted by the senator seeks to extend the terms in office for the president, county governors, Members of Parliament, and those of county assemblies from five to seven years, among other constitutional amendments.

It has so far received rejections from several bodies in government including the Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM).

The Kenyan DAILY POST