NBA superstar, LEBRON JAMES, goes on social media break over ‘negative takes’







Friday, November 22, 2024 - LeBron James has announced that he’s taking a break from social media.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and Los Angeles Lakers star posted on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, and Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he’s stepping away from his pages after sharing a post from Rich Kleiman, a longtime agent of NBA star Kevin Durant, that criticized the media's negativity.

"With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of the national sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes," Kleiman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I, for one, find it all a waste of breath."

Los Angeles Lakers star James shared the post with his followers, adding a one-word comment: “AMEN!!”

The 39-year-old followed up with another post confirming his decision to leave social media.

"And with that said, I'll holla at y'all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y'all take care," James wrote on X.