No Red Carpet: Look at this PHOTO of GACHAGUA in Embu - Power is transient

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - On Saturday, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was among the guests who attended the installation of Rt. Rev. Peter Kimani as the Bishop of the Embu Diocese.
The function was also attended
by President Ruto, his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, and former President Uhuru
Kenyattta.
A photo of
Gachagua struggling with mud as he arrived at the function has sparked
reactions on social media.
When he was the
Deputy President, a red carpet would have been rolled for him.
Only two
bodyguards accompanied Gachagua after the government scaled down his security,
following his impeachment.
