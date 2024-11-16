No Red Carpet: Look at this PHOTO of GACHAGUA in Embu - Power is transient





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - On Saturday, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was among the guests who attended the installation of Rt. Rev. Peter Kimani as the Bishop of the Embu Diocese.

The function was also attended by President Ruto, his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, and former President Uhuru Kenyattta.

A photo of Gachagua struggling with mud as he arrived at the function has sparked reactions on social media.

When he was the Deputy President, a red carpet would have been rolled for him.

Only two bodyguards accompanied Gachagua after the government scaled down his security, following his impeachment.

See the photo.





