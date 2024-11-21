Mali Junta Chief sacks PM and government







Friday, November 22, 2024 - Mali’s military junta chief, Colonel Assimi Goita, has dismissed civilian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga and the entire government, just days after Maiga publicly criticized the military leadership. A decree issued by Goita announced the termination of Maiga's duties as well as those of the government ministers, with the announcement made on state television by the secretary general of the presidency.

Mali has been under military rule since 2020 and 2021, following two successive coups, and the junta initially promised to hold elections and return the country to civilian governance by March 2024. However, the elections have been postponed indefinitely, fueling growing frustration.

Maiga, who was appointed by the military in 2021, had expressed concern over the lack of clarity regarding the transition to civilian rule. He warned that the uncertainty could lead to significant setbacks for the country. His remarks were seen as a rare public rebuke of the junta, highlighting his increasingly isolated position as prime minister.

Mali has been mired in political and security instability since 2012, with ongoing violence from jihadist groups, separatist movements, and other armed factions, further complicating the already fragile situation. Maiga's dismissal raises new questions about the future of the transition process and the country’s path toward stability.