Lawyer suing DIDDY warns other celebrities at 'freak-offs' to pay up or face lawsuits







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents over 120 alleged victims in cases against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, is now focusing on other high-profile individuals who attended Diddy’s notorious “Freak-Off” parties. In the new Tubi documentary, TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, Buzbee asserts that even those who didn’t participate in illegal acts but witnessed alleged abuse without intervening may face consequences.

“If there were people at the freak-offs who watched people who were sexually abused after being drugged and they did nothing to stop it, they’re just as guilty as the perpetrators,” Buzbee claims in the documentary. The attorney suggests that his legal pursuit extends to various celebrities, politicians, and businesspeople who were allegedly involved.

Buzbee has already sent demand letters to several individuals, urging them to settle with the victims or risk a public lawsuit that could harm their reputations.

Additionally, singer Ray J reveals in the documentary that he’s been approached by celebrities seeking private settlements with alleged victims. Buzbee’s aggressive legal strategy signals potential broader accountability in the wake of the accusations against Diddy.