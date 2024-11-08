If the Equatorial Guinea guy sues the Government, he will definitely win – Businesswoman, ADESUWA IGHALO, says as she condemns police for releasing private videos of BALTASAR ENGONGA







Friday, November 8, 2024 – Businesswoman and ex-wife of football star, Jude Ighalo, Sonia, said if controversial Equatorial Guinea official, Baltasar Engongoa, sues the government for releasing his x-rated tapes. he would definitely win.

In a post shared on her Instastories, Sonia condemned the police for releasing private videos of Baltasar.

The Equitorial Guinea anti-corruption agency boss was being investigated for fraud.

The investigators stormed his house to search for evidence.

However, they found the tapes of him having s#xual relations with several women including wives of top government officials and released the tapes online.

