‘He is a genius. We must protect him’ - TRUMP thanks ELON MUSK for his support in US election

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - The Republican candidate for the 2024 United States presidential election, Donald Trump, has praised his loyal supporter and tech billionaire Elon Musk, saying the tech guru must be protected.
Trump, on Wednesday, November 6 informed his supporters that
Musk’s Starlink satellite service played a crucial role in saving “a lot of
lives” during Hurricane Helene, which struck the southeastern United States in
October.
“I told Elon they need it
badly in North Carolina. Can you get it? He had that there so fast, it was
incredible. It saved a lot of lives. They saved a lot of lives,” Trump stated.
He added; “He’s a
character, he’s a special guy, he’s a super genius. We have to protect our
geniuses; we don’t have that many of them.”
Musk has been a strong supporter of Trump’s campaign,
randomly donating one million dollars to voters who register to vote for the
Republican Party.
