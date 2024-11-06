Football legend RIO FERDINAND's son rushed to hospital with injury during family trip to the Maldives







Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Football legend, Rio and Kate Ferdinand's three-year-old son Cree was rushed to hospital with a horror injury during a family trip to the Maldives this week.

Former TOWIE star Kate, 33, shared the news on her Instagram as she posted a snap in the back of an ambulance with her toddler but didn't say how he'd got the injury.

She wrote: 'We ended a fabulous trip with a broken collar bone. My boy just always gets injured!!





'It's been sleepless nights, cuddles, tv & chocolate since.'

Kate and Rio, who married in 2019, are parents to Cree who was born in December 2020, and daughter Shae, who was born last year via C-section.

Kate is also stepmum to Rio's three children Lorenz, Tate, and Tia from his previous marriage to Rebecca Ellison who passed away in 2015.