Booktok's Top Picks: A Reader's Guide to Trending Novels





Image credit: Unsplash

Booktok, aka the book-loving corner of TikTok, has become a thing since the pandemic. The hashtag #Booktok is believed to help readers from all over the world find new great reads from their fellow bookworms. From heart-wrenching romance novels to mindblowing suspense thrillers, these books have captured the hearts of many readers worldwide. Discover hidden gems, fan-favorite classics, and the latest literary sensations, all for your taking. Whether you’re a seasoned bookworm or just a casual reader looking to divert from browsing the daily NBA odds for today to reading something that might tug on your heartstrings, you’re sure to find something in this curated list of Booktok’s top picks.

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

This cute young adult romance novel definitely pulls on the heartstrings of a lot of TikTok readers. Better Than the Movies is a heartwarming romantic comedy that will leave you smiling from ear to ear. The story follows two childhood friends (or frenemies?) Wes and Liz reconnect and rediscover their feelings for each other after years. With the playful banter and relatable characters (I mean, aren’t we all once teens who fell in love?), this book is sure to be the perfect escape from the real world for fans of romcoms.

Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez

Yours Truly is another heartwarming and funny romantic comedy novel that will make you laugh, cry, and swoon over the characters. It’s definitely going to play with a lot of your feelings but in a good way! The book is basically about two people who only planned to fake date each other for some time, but little did they know, they’re starting to fall [hard] for one another. This adult romance novel is undoubtedly the perfect companion after a long, tiring day!

Happy Place by Emily Henry

Emily Henry’s Happy Place is a charming and heartwarming romcom that will transport readers to the idyllic setting of a lakeside cabin. It follows the story of friends and couples who reunite for a week-long vacation, where they must confront their pasts and embrace what lies ahead of them. The dialogue, relatable characters, and touch of nostalgia in this book make it the perfect summer read for all bookworms.

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

The Housemaid is a suspenseful and thrilling psychological thriller that will keep readers guessing until the very end. The book talks about a young woman who takes a job as a live-in maid for a very wealthy family, only for her to discover a myriad of dark secrets within the malls of the mansion.

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Colleen Hoover’s Verity is somehow similar to The Housemaid, only this controversial psychological thriller follows a young writer instead, who is hired to complete a novel for a bestselling author who’s now gone ill and can’t finish her work. As she delves deeper into the author’s work and life, she uncovers a shocking secret that will change her life forever.

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

This particular series gained quite the popularity on Booktok over the past year. A Court of Thorns and Roses is a captivating romantic fantasy novel that will transport readers into a world of faeries, magic, and forbidden love. The story follows a young [human] woman who is forced to enter the dangerous world of the Fae in Prythian, where she must confront her destiny, the dark secrets of her past, and find her one true love.

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Steering away from the usual genres, Where the Crawdads Sing is an atmospheric novel that explores themes of nature, love, and loss. The book talks about a woman who was raised in the marshes of North Carolina finding her place in this world all alone, and who is then accused of the murder of a popular boy in town.

Wrapping Up

In a world dominated by digital distractions, Booktok has emerged as a haven for bookworms, fostering a community that celebrates literature. If you ever find yourself bored and want to try your hand at reading, this list is definitely a tried and tested one, so make sure to pick one (or two!) that’ll keep you company.