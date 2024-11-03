A Luo should replace KINDIKI as the Interior Cabinet Secretary – ODM MP tells President RUTO





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has proposed that the position of Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of the National Government be given to a member of the Luo community.

The post fell vacant when President William Ruto appointed Prof. Kithure Kindiki to be his Deputy following Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, leaving a void in the powerful Interior docket.

In a statement, Kaluma emphasized the community’s role as staunch defenders of human rights and fundamental freedoms, asserting that this merits their representation in the Cabinet.

“Let all communities in Kenya receive their rightful constitutional share of public service appointments. The position of Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of the National Government should go to a Luo.

"Luos are the greatest defenders of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Kaluma said.

President Ruto faces the challenge of appointing a successor who can maintain momentum in security, governance, and public trust.

Sources indicate that Environment CS Aden Duale and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah are potential candidates for the position.

"However, Ichung’wah, while appreciative of the speculation, has reaffirmed his commitment to Parliament and stated that he is not seeking a cabinet role.

The Kenyan DAILY POST