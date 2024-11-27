A depressed young man dies on the spot after throwing himself onto an oncoming matatu in Nanyuki, shortly after buying his friends alcohol (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - A social media user has narrated a tragic incident that he witnessed in Nanyuki after a young man reportedly took his own life by throwing himself onto an oncoming matatu in Nanyuki.

The deceased had torched his house in the morning before he went to a drinking den where he bought his friends alcohol and later committed suicide.

His drinking buddies were reportedly unbothered after visiting the scene of the horrific accident.

Read the heartbreaking post.









The Kenyan DAILY POST