26-year-old mother shot dead by unknown gunman while breastfeeding her child







Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - A 26-year-old woman, Siphesihle Precious Twala, was brutally m8rdered by a gunman while breastfeeding her son in Geluksdal, Brakpan, South Africa.

Advocacy group, Women For Change, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, October 5, 2024.

According to the group, the incident happened on the 31 of October 2024.

“It is alleged that Siphesihle was sitting in the passenger seat of a car, breastfeeding her child, when an unknown man approached the vehicle and shot her four times in the head,” the statement read.

“The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made yet.”

"Siphesihle leaves behind her two sons, aged one and four. We are heartbroken over the loss of such a beautiful soul. Fly high."