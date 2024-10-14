Utamu Wa Sadaka: Video of a Pastor rolling in 6 Range Rovers customized with his name.





Monday, October 14, 2024 - Pastor George Mukabawa , the founder of Jesus Restoration Center(JRC) church located in Mwanza, is one of the richest pastors in Tanzania.

The Man of God moves around in a fleet of guzzlers and bodyguards like a prominent politician, thanks to the tithes and offerings that he receives from his church members.

Former BBC journalist Ferdinand Omondi, who is in Tanzania to run some errands, took a video of the flamboyant preacher rolling in 6 Range Rovers.

The high-end cars have customized number plates.





Watch the video.

See those 6 Range Rovers with a GD number plate?



They belong to a Pastor George in Tanzania .

Amen ? pic.twitter.com/tKvAOttKkr — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) October 12, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.