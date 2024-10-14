Utamu Wa Sadaka: Video of a Pastor rolling in 6 Range Rovers customized with his name.

Monday, October 14, 2024 - Pastor George Mukabawa , the founder of Jesus Restoration Center(JRC) church located in Mwanza, is one of the richest pastors in Tanzania.
The Man of God moves around in a fleet of guzzlers and
bodyguards like a prominent politician, thanks to the tithes and offerings that
he receives from his church members.
Former BBC journalist Ferdinand Omondi, who is in Tanzania
to run some errands, took a video of the flamboyant preacher rolling in 6 Range
Rovers.
The high-end cars have customized number plates.
Watch the video.
See those 6 Range Rovers with a GD number plate?— FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) October 12, 2024
They belong to a Pastor George in Tanzania .
Amen ? pic.twitter.com/tKvAOttKkr
