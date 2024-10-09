Embattled DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA shares a cryptic message after MPs impeached him – You won’t believe what he said





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 – Reality dawned on Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after MPs overwhelmingly voted to impeach him yesterday.

Reacting to his impeachment, Gachagua shared a cryptic message on social media, quoting 1 Thessalonians 5:18: "Give thanks in all circumstances; this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus."

Gachagua also quoted Jeremiah 30:19, saying, "From them will come songs of thanksgiving and the sound of rejoicing. I will add to their numbers, and they will not be decreased; I will bring them honor, and they will not be disdained."

The deputy president went ahead to comment “It is well” even as he conceded to the decision by the National Assembly to oust him from office.

Gachagua was impeached on Tuesday evening after a majority of parliamentarians voted in favour of the motion that sought to oust him from office.

During the impeachment process, 281 MPs voted in favour of the motion while 44 legislators opposed the motion with one lawmaker abstaining.

Before the ouster, the deputy president was granted two hours to present his defense against the 11 charges against him, but that did not matter as the decision to impeach him had already been made.

