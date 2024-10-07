Tiaty MP WILLIAM KAMKET reveals what NIS discovered after tapping into GACHAGUA’s phone and listening to his private conversations - No wonder RUTO is mad at him (VIDEO).





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has shed light on the circumstances that triggered the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to the vocal MP, National Intelligence Service (NIS) officers tapped into Gachagua’s phone and listened into his private conversations.

Gachagua has reportedly been telling people that Ruto is a one-term President.

“He has been sabotaging his boss behind the scenes. NIS tapped into his phone and listened to his conversations,’’ Kamket said.

Kamket further claimed that Gachagua was planning to overthrow Ruto during the Gen Z protests.

Kamket said Gachagua’s goose is cooked despite issuing an apology to President Ruto on Sunday during a church service held at his official Karen residence.

