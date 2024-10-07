MORARA KEBASO could barely walk when he addressed the press on Sunday but on Monday, he turned up for an interview at Spice FM looking energetic - Is he faking it? (VIDEO).

Monday, October 7, 2024 - On Sunday, political activist Morara Kebaso appeared in public for the first time since his brutal assault on Friday and addressed the press.
Morara could barely walk and had to be supported by his wife.
On Monday, he turned up for an interview at Spice FM looking
energetic, leaving social media users with a lot of questions.
A section of social media users accused him of faking it to
win public sympathy.
Quick recovery ndugu Morara! pic.twitter.com/ZexhWsGRXj— Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) October 7, 2024
His interview at Spice FM on Monday.
Morara Kebaso: Hon. Rigathi Gachagua is a worse leader than Ruto in terms of what he stands for.#TheSituationRoom— SpiceFM (@SpiceFMKE) October 7, 2024
Follow our live conversation on YouTube: https://t.co/az4cMLyW9u @MoraraKebasoSnr pic.twitter.com/cOfDa8uZz1
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments