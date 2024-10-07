MORARA KEBASO could barely walk when he addressed the press on Sunday but on Monday, he turned up for an interview at Spice FM looking energetic - Is he faking it? (VIDEO).





Monday, October 7, 2024 - On Sunday, political activist Morara Kebaso appeared in public for the first time since his brutal assault on Friday and addressed the press.

Morara could barely walk and had to be supported by his wife.

On Monday, he turned up for an interview at Spice FM looking energetic, leaving social media users with a lot of questions.

A section of social media users accused him of faking it to win public sympathy.

His interview at Spice FM on Monday.

Morara Kebaso: Hon. Rigathi Gachagua is a worse leader than Ruto in terms of what he stands for.#TheSituationRoom



