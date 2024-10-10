This is what FRANCIS ATWOLI has said after details emerged RUTO may appoint him as his deputy once GACHAGUA is impeached





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has spoken out after reports surfaced that he is being considered as a potential candidate for the position of Deputy President, should Rigathi Gachagua be impeached next week.

Gachagua was impeached by the National Assembly on Tuesday and the Senate is expected to endorse his impeachment on Thursday next week.

Negotiations at State House are already in full swing regarding who will replace Gachagua, with COTU boss Francis Atwoli reportedly among the leading candidates.

However, speaking on Wednesday, the veteran trade unionist said he is still vested in championing the interests of workers at the expense of taking appointive and elective positions.

Atwoli added that if the president is indeed interested in giving the DP's post to Western Kenya, then there are other appropriate leaders he could consider, far from him

"The luhyas have known leaders in government who represent the community ably.

"I am a trade unionist, period. And I do not desire any other elective or appointive seat.

"If there is anything coming for the Luhya community, we have known political leaders who speak for the community politically and represent us in government.

"I am just an elder and advisor," Atwoli said.

