Thieves burgle fashion designer, UCHE NNAJI’s car at London carpark, cart away his rolex, foreign currency, others







Monday, October 14, 2024 - Fashion designer, Uche Nnaji, lost his valuables including Rolex watch, bank cards, foreign currencies and others to thieves in London over the weekend.

Nnaji in a post shared on his Instagram page said he had parked his car at the Q-Burlington carpark off Oxford street in the UK and it was burgled by suspected thieves who smashed his window and carted away his belongings.

Uche in his post, mentioned that he had always given people security tips never to leave their personal items in their cars but made the same mistake that cost him. He said that thankfully, his International passport was not in the car when it was burgled.

‘’Dear TRAVELER …Always have your International Passports on your body.

So this man who is always giving security tips to people not to leave their bags in the car felt because he was parking at a paid PRIVATE carpark in London , so could leave his hand bag along with other bags in the car , little did he know…

Thank God I had my International Passports on me…Thank God.''