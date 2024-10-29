There is no perfect crime as one suspect is arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager WILLIS AYIEKO - Forensic analysis placed him at the scene of the crime





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - One suspect linked to the gruesome murder of the late Mr. Willis Onyango Ayieko, former Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo, has been arrested.

The suspect identified as Victor Ouma Okoth was flushed out of his hideout in Nairobi's Dandora Phase IV last night, where he had rented a house using proceeds of the heinous crime.

The suspect (being held at Muthaiga Police Station) was placed at the scene of crime through forensic analysis, in the forensic-led investigation being conducted by a joint team of DCI's Homicide, CRIB, and Operations detectives.

The investigation is ongoing with the team analyzing crucial leads to uncover and arrest other accomplices.

Investigators believe Ouma was among those who abducted, tortured, and killed Ayieko, whose body showed signs of severe brutality, including his ears being cut off and his eyes gouged out.

Ayieko’s mutilated body was found dumped in a stream in Gem, Siaya County.

CCTV footage later captured two men abandoning his Ford Ranger double-cabin pickup at a fuel station in Sabatia, then casually walking away and taking a motorbike.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.