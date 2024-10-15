Shape up or go extinct! MOSES KURIA sends a stern warning to Mt. Kenya after subscribing to GACHAGUA’s retrogressive politics

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Senior Economic Advisor Moses Kuria has spelt doom for the populous Mt. Kenya region, warning the region to shape up or face extinction.
In a statement, the former
Public Service Cabinet Secretary called on the Mt Kenya politicians and
residents to coexist harmoniously with other communities, insisting this is the
only route to ensuring the region remains well represented in government
heading into the future.
While appearing to throw a
subtle jab at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kuria warned that the region
risks being isolated by the rest of the country if it subscribes to
seclusionist politics.
“In Parliament, you have even
seen how MPs voted. In the scenario Mt Kenya MPs go it alone without working
with other communities, that won't be enough to compete with the rest of
Kenya,” Kuria remarked.
Kuria also cautioned Mt Kenya
leaders against pursuing selfish personal ambitions cautioning that this would
be counterproductive.
“Our leaders should emphasize
crafting winning formulas and not wasting time on strategies that are doomed to
fail. As leaders, we are drivers of buses, which have some people
hanging," said Moses Kuria.
"We should not be selfish
and do things just to benefit us. We should be careful and not make the same
mistakes we have made in the past,” Kuria added.
Moses Kuria's sentiments come
against the backdrop of division in the Mt Kenya region, stemming from the push
to impeach Gachagua.
The move has sparked outrage
among a section of Mt Kenya leaders who have threatened to break away from the
ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition if the deputy president is ousted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
