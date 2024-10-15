Shape up or go extinct! MOSES KURIA sends a stern warning to Mt. Kenya after subscribing to GACHAGUA’s retrogressive politics





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Senior Economic Advisor Moses Kuria has spelt doom for the populous Mt. Kenya region, warning the region to shape up or face extinction.

In a statement, the former Public Service Cabinet Secretary called on the Mt Kenya politicians and residents to coexist harmoniously with other communities, insisting this is the only route to ensuring the region remains well represented in government heading into the future.

While appearing to throw a subtle jab at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kuria warned that the region risks being isolated by the rest of the country if it subscribes to seclusionist politics.

“In Parliament, you have even seen how MPs voted. In the scenario Mt Kenya MPs go it alone without working with other communities, that won't be enough to compete with the rest of Kenya,” Kuria remarked.

Kuria also cautioned Mt Kenya leaders against pursuing selfish personal ambitions cautioning that this would be counterproductive.

“Our leaders should emphasize crafting winning formulas and not wasting time on strategies that are doomed to fail. As leaders, we are drivers of buses, which have some people hanging," said Moses Kuria.

"We should not be selfish and do things just to benefit us. We should be careful and not make the same mistakes we have made in the past,” Kuria added.

Moses Kuria's sentiments come against the backdrop of division in the Mt Kenya region, stemming from the push to impeach Gachagua.

The move has sparked outrage among a section of Mt Kenya leaders who have threatened to break away from the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition if the deputy president is ousted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST